National Missing Children’s Day: BPD says every case is different

Last year alone, 11 children were reported missing and 207 were reported as runaways in the Capital City.

While all cases are different, Bismarck police say every child reported is important.

The Bismarck Police Department says kids are reported missing for a number of reasons: They didn’t come home from school, they went out and didn’t return home or they aren’t where they’re supposed to be.

Sgt. Mark Gaddis with the investigation section says one common misconception they see is how long people should wait to report someone missing.

“The sooner we get the report, the sooner we could start looking for them to try and find them to make sure they’re OK because that’s sometimes a misconception, that sometimes people have to wait 24 hours or 48 hours. But that’s not the case,” explained Sgt. Gaddis.

Those 11 children reported missing last year were all found.

Currently, the department has four missing cold cases, with one being a child missing since 1996.