National Poison Prevention Week: North Dakota saw over 5,000 calls to poison control in 2020

It is National Poison Prevention Week and in 2020, North Dakota had 5,675 calls to poison control.

60 percent of those calls came from people under the age of 20, with 40 percent of them being for children under the age of 6.

The Injury Prevention Program Director for the North Dakota Department of Health says the most common call they get is the consumption of personal care items like toothpaste, lipstick and hand sanitizer.

Other common calls are for household cleaning products and pharmaceutical substances.

But, she says no matter what time of day it is, there are various medical professionals available to answer your questions.

“It’s not only for those little kids, it’s for adults as well because poison prevention is for everyone. You can call the poison helpline if you have taken too much of a medication or if you have like a reaction to a medication,” explained Mandy Slag.

She says the best prevention method is to keep products up high, out of sight and locked away.