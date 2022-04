The three-day blizzard that swept North Dakota last week has officially been deemed historic by the National Weather Service.

From April 12-14, cities across the state got up to nearly 3 feet of snow and 60 mph winds. Conditions deteriorated rapidly and by 5 p.m. Tuesday, interstates and highways began shutting down. Much of North Dakota was also under a no travel advisory.

Some snow drifts even exceeded 8 feet.

Heavy snow started Tuesday morning

Heavy snow continued Tuesday evening, with some rain in the east

Snow starting to wrap around the low Wednesday morning

Heavy snow showing no signs of letting up Wednesday afternoon

The NWS also compiled a list of snow totals from those three days.

LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE LAT/LON 3 NW MINOT 36.0 IN 0815 AM 04/14 48.26N/101.34W GLENBURN 30.5 IN 0607 AM 04/14 48.51N/101.22W 1 E DUNN CENTER 29.5 IN 0900 AM 04/15 47.36N/102.60W DICKINSON 1.1 WNW 29.2 IN 0800 AM 04/14 46.89N/102.80W GARRISON 29.0 IN 0900 AM 04/15 47.66N/101.42W VELVA 3 NE 28.0 IN 0800 AM 04/14 48.08N/100.88W NORWICH 28.0 IN 0702 PM 04/13 48.25N/100.99W LANSFORD 27.5 IN 0500 AM 04/14 48.63N/101.38W MCCLUSKY 27.0 IN 0800 AM 04/15 47.49N/100.44W 1 NW HEBRON 26.5 IN 0808 AM 04/14 46.91N/102.06W BURLINGTON 26.0 IN 0926 PM 04/13 48.28N/101.43W DUNN CENTER 2 SW 26.0 IN 0600 PM 04/13 47.35N/102.65W DICKINSON 25.0 IN 0315 PM 04/14 46.88N/102.79W 2 NE GRASSY BUTTE 25.0 IN 530 PM 04/13 47.42N/103.22W UNDERWOOD 24.3 IN 0800 AM 04/14 47.46N/101.14W HAZEN 24.6 IN 0830 AM 04/14 47.30N/101.62W HEART BUTTE DAM 24.1 IN 0900 AM 04/15 46.60N/101.81W TURTLE LAKE 24.0 IN 0800 AM 04/15 47.52N/100.89W STANLEY 24.0 IN 0233 PM 04/14 48.31N/102.38W CARPIO 24.0 IN 0741 AM 04/14 48.44N/101.72W LANSFORD 24.0 IN 1040 PM 04/13 48.63N/101.38W 10 NE SENTINEL BUTTE 24.0 IN 0953 PM 04/13 47.02N/103.69W 10 NE RICHARDTON 24.0 IN 0936 PM 04/13 47.00N/102.20W GLENBURN 24.0 IN 0230 PM 04/13 48.52N/101.22W 5 SE MANNING 23.0 IN 0202 PM 04/14 47.18N/102.70W SHERWOOD 23.0 IN 0630 AM 04/14 48.96N/101.63W 6 S HAZEN 23.0 IN 1103 PM 04/13 47.21N/101.62W 4.9 NW NEW SALEM 22.5 IN 0900 AM 04/14 46.89N/101.49W GLEN ULLIN 22.0 IN 0700 PM 04/13 46.82N/101.83W MCCLUSKY 22.0 IN 0600 PM 04/13 47.48N/100.45W 4 WSW SURREY 22.0 IN 1155 AM 04/13 48.21N/101.21W 2 NW BERGEN 21.0 IN 0130 PM 04/13 48.02N/100.73W STANTON 21.0 IN 1246 PM 04/13 47.32N/101.38W BEACH 20.2 IN 0700 AM 04/15 46.92N/104.01W REGENT 20.0 IN 0422 PM 04/14 46.42N/102.56W HARVEY 20.0 IN 0630 AM 04/14 47.77N/99.94W 5 N BELFIELD 20.0 IN 1130 PM 04/13 46.96N/103.20W SHERWOOD 20.0 IN 0830 PM 04/13 48.96N/101.63W 1 W LOGAN 20.0 IN 1230 PM 04/13 48.15N/101.17W 0.4 SE LARIMORE 19.2 IN 0830 PM 04/14 47.91N/97.62W CATHAY 6.5 N 19.0 IN 0700 AM 04/15 47.65N/99.40W VOLTAIRE 19.0 IN 0856 AM 04/13 48.02N/100.84W TAYLOR 19.0 IN 0815 AM 04/13 46.90N/102.43W 5 NE MAXBASS 18.7 IN 0700 AM 04/15 48.77N/101.07W NWS BISMARCK 18.3 IN 0427 PM 04/14 46.77N/100.76W BOWMAN 18.0 IN 0800 AM 04/15 46.19N/103.40W MAXBASS 4.9 ENE 18.0 IN 0800 AM 04/14 48.74N/101.04W CATHAY 6.5 N 18.0 IN 0700 AM 04/14 47.65N/99.40W HETTINGER 18.0 IN 0437 AM 04/14 46.00N/102.64W WATFORD CITY 18.0 IN 0815 PM 04/13 47.80N/103.28W 2 E STANTON 18.0 IN 0915 AM 04/13 47.32N/101.34W 4 NNW FRYBURG 18.0 IN 0830 AM 04/13 46.92N/103.33W 5 NW NEW SALEM 17.8 IN 1248 PM 04/13 46.90N/101.49W WILLISTON 17.0 IN 0940 PM 04/13 48.15N/103.63W 10 SW NEW ENGLAND 16.5 IN 0904 PM 04/13 46.44N/103.02W 4 WNW WOLSETH 16.0 IN 1215 PM 04/13 48.46N/101.20W NEW ENGLAND 16.0 IN 0700 AM 04/13 46.54N/102.87W TOLLEY 6.4 N 15.0 IN 0700 AM 04/15 48.82N/101.85W NORTHWOOD 15.0 IN 0926 AM 04/13 47.74N/97.57W NEW ROCKFORD 15.0 IN 0950 AM 04/13 47.68N/99.14W 4 SW OBERON 15.0 IN 1131 AM 04/13 47.88N/99.27W BOTTINEAU 6.4 ENE 14.0 IN 0843 AM 04/14 48.87N/100.32W HEBRON 14.0 IN 1000 AM 04/13 46.90N/102.05W WALHALLA 3.6 SSE 14.0 IN 0800 PM 04/14 48.87N/97.89W CROSBY 13.5 IN 0700 PM 04/14 48.92N/103.30W FORT YATES 13.0 IN 0730 AM 04/14 46.09N/100.63W 6 WSW MARTIN 13.0 IN 1038 AM 04/13 47.79N/100.23W CARRINGTON 13.0 IN 1000 AM 04/13 47.45N/99.13W HATTON 13.0 IN 0846 AM 04/13 47.64N/97.46W 2 N MANVEL 13.0 IN 1113 AM 04/13 48.10N/47.18W GRAND FORKS 3.7 SSE 12.6 IN 0800 PM 04/14 47.86N/97.05W 5.4 WNW HOPE ND 12.5 IN 0700 AM 04/13 47.34N/97.83W NWS GRAND FORKS 12.5 IN 0900 PM 04/14 47.92N/97.10W 5 NNE LUVERNE 12.3 IN 0950 PM 04/12 47.32N/97.89W 4 S WARREN 12.3 IN 1049 AM 04/13 48.14N/96.77W 6 ENE NEWBURG 12.5 IN 0945 AM 04/14 48.76N/100.81W WILLISTON 12.0 IN 0800 AM 04/15 48.16N/103.63W TOLLEY 6.4 N 12.0 IN 0700 AM 04/14 48.82N/101.85W ELGIN 12.0 IN 1234 PM 04/13 46.41N/101.84W SAINT JOHN 12.0 IN 0854 AM 04/13 48.95N/99.71W GRAND FORKS 12.0 IN 0852 PM 04/12 47.92N/97.07W DEVILS LAKE 12.0 IN 0730 AM 04/13 48.11N/98.87W GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE 11.0 IN 0745 PM 04/12 47.96N/97.38W EAST GRAND FORKS 11.0 IN 0800 PM 04/12 47.93N/97.02W PINGREE 9.5 IN 0800 AM 04/15 47.17N/98.91W

Bismarck also broke the monthly snowfall record in April. The record was 21.8 inches in April 2013. Through April 17 of this year, Bismarck has had 21.9 inches of snow, breaking the record by 0.1 inches so far.

Other significant snowfall records:

One-Day County Snowfall Records

County / Location Amount (Inches) / Date Previous Record / Date / Location Dunn / Dunn Center 1E 26.0 / 04-13 broke 22.3 / 03-25-2009 at Halliday Grand Forks / Larimore 0.4SE 18.9 / 04-13 broke 18.0 / 03-06-1995 at Grand Forks NWS Mercer / Hazen 0.4SW 18.0 / 04-13 tied 18.0 / 04-07-1997 at Zap Sheridan / McClusky 12.0 / 04-12 tied 12.0 / 12-26-2016 at McClusky

Two-Day County Snowfall Records

County / Location Amount (Inches) / Date Previous Record / Date / Location Bottineau / Lansford 27.5 / 04-13/14 broke 24.8 / 12-07/08-2016 at Lake Metigoshe State Park Dunn / Dunn Center 1E 28.0 / 04-13/14 broke 25.0 / 04-26/27-1984 at Killdeer 8NW Grant / Heart Butte Dam 22.0 / 04-13/14 tied 22.0 / 10-04/05-2013 at Pretty Rock McHenry / Velva 28.0 / 04-13/14 broke 26.0 / 04-05/06-1997 at Drake 9NE McKenzie / Grassy Butte 2ENE 20.0 / 04-12/13 broke 18.5 / 12-25/26-2016 at Grassy Butte 2ENE Mercer / Hazen 0.4ESE 24.0 / 04-13/14 broke 18.1 / 03-22/23-2011 at Beulah 2NW Sheridan / McClusky 22.0 / 04-12/13 broke 20.5 / 03-03/04-1966 at McClusky

Three-Day County Snowfall Records

County / Location Amount (Inches) / Date Previous Record / Date / Location Bottineau / Lansford 28.0 / 04-13/14/15 broke 24.8 / 12-06/07/08-2016 at Lake Metigoshe SP Dunn / Dunn Center 1E 29.5 / 04-13/14/15 broke 25.0 / 04-26/27/28-1984 at Killdeer 8NW McKenzie / Grassy Butte 2ENE 25.0 / 04-12/13/14 broke 20.6 / 12-30/31-2004 and 01-01-2005 at Keene 3S Mercer / Hazen 0.4ESE 24.6 / 04-13/14/15 broke 21.0 / 11-28/29/30-2016 at Hazen 0.4ESE Sheridan / McClusky 27.0 / 04-12/13/14 broke 22.0 / 03-03/04/05-1966 at McClusky

