Standing Rock Reservation, N.D. (KXNET)— Tribal communities are continuously fighting for justice. One of the issues they are fighting for is more independence on their lands. For thousands of years, North America was home to hundreds of nations with indigenous people. Federally recognized tribes say their relationship with the government is complicated, and they’re frustrated. In their words, they want the federal government to “stay out of their way.”

“Stop economically and politically terrorizing us,” expressed attorney Chase Iron Eyes of The Lakota People’s Law Project. He was also the first Native American male to run for government office in North Dakota. He says to truly understand the Native American’s perspective, we have to go back to the 16th century.

Native American communities were moved, renamed and, in some cases, destroyed. The United States obtained Native American land through government acts and treaties. Iron Eyes says, “according to the English version language of these treaties, this land, which is called ‘Indian Land’ or ‘Reservations,’ was supposed to be reserved for us, the Native people, for our undisturbed use and occupation.”

But, Iron Eyes says, all of those treaties have since been violated or broken by the U.S. Government and, to this day, Native Americans are still fighting for their treaty rights with the federal government. “They keep us in the state of forced dependency and act like we’re some sort of welfare recipients.” said Iron Eyes.

The seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, authorized the removal of Native Tribes when he signed The Indian Removal Act. The act gave power to the U.S. Government to strip the Native Americans of their land rights, and although the act did not legally order Native Americans to involuntarily leave their land, it did allow the Jackson administration to persuade tribal leaders to sign removal treaties. Iron Eyes says, “The United States signed over 370 treaties with Native nations.”

In 1786, The United States established its first Native American reservation and approached each tribe as an independent nation, but Iron Eyes tells KX News, they are not at all independent and in fact, can’t do anything without the federal government’s authority. “We have this authority, but it’s being denied to us right now, so maybe there’s some experimental things that can be done with people who would listen!” Iron Eyes exclaims.

Regardless, a tribe or individual cannot develop their natural resources without the federal government’s consent. Iron Eyes says, “When we wanted to grow hemp within our homelands on Indian Land, the DEA, and the FBI, and all the other alphabet agencies came here with helicopters and riot gear and semi-automatic weapons coming in helicopters and really combat ready to tell us that we could not grow hemp, so the federal government’s job is to stay out of our way!”

Attorney General, Drew Wrigley, says although the Native Americans may feel invisible, they’re not invisible to them.

“North Dakota is working hard to make sure to recognize what we know to be true. We’re all brothers and sisters. We share the same geography out here, we have shared interests… in the next generation getting quality education, our communities being safe, economic opportunity, Economic opportunity should never have to stop at our official boundaries,” Wrigley explained. “We work hard to write those objectives and at the same time we understand some of the concerns that have come over time and they’re real, so we want to try and address them.”

KX News reached out to The Indian Bureau Affairs, for comment, but have not yet heard back.

We will give an update on their response as we continue this series.