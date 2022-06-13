BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance President Darian Morsette and Vice President Les Thomas are in the Capital City this week for the Strengthening Government to Government Conference to promote tourism across all North Dakota tribal nations.

The North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance (NDNTA) is a non-profit organization comprised of representatives from all of North Dakota’s 5 tribal nations.

In April, NDNTA won the Trailblazer Award for Tourism Innovation at the 2022 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference in Grand Forks.

NDNTA is committed to protecting, promoting, preserving, and educating the world about the culture, history, and environment of their sovereign nations. The group is promoting cultural experiences offered by each tribe, including visits to museums, buffalo ranches, casinos, powwows, music festivals, and historic sites

In May, NDNTA went to the Great American West International Roundup in Fargo where they met with 42 international tourism operators.

“If we didn’t have that opportunity, that would take a lot of travel back and forth across the ocean to market our products. But, given the opportunity, I think it’s going to really enhance what we do because there is a huge interest in adventure and Native American culture,” said NDNTA President Darian Morsette.

Travelers from as far as Germany are looking to experience authentic Native American culture in North Dakota.

“They want to see authentic and on hands experiences, and with the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance we preserve, protect, promote, and educate the world about all of our five tribal nations here in North Dakota,” explained NDNTA Vice President Les Thomas.

NDNTA is promoting exciting upcoming events this summer including the MHA Indian Horse Relay at the North Dakota State Fair, and the raising of tribal nation flags at the International Peace Garden.

Learn about more exciting events and tourism opportunities at MHA Nation Tourism, Turtle Mountain Tribal Tourism, and the International Peace Garden.

