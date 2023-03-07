BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that the group’s West Central Human Service Center, as well as other offices located at 1237 West Divide in Bismarck, are temporarily closing for the day due to a possible natural gas leak.

HHS team members and clients have already evacuated the building. Montana-Dakota Utilities and the building’s landlord are currently analyzing and assessing the situation.

The temporary closure only applies to on-site services. Care managers and other team members who provide services in the community will still perform their duties as planned.

Crisis services will continue to operate 24 hours a day. If you are currently experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate help.

HHS expects to resume regular operating hours on Wednesday, March 8.