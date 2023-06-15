(KXNET) — North Dakota appears to be faring well, economically, compared to nine other states in an ongoing Midwest Rural Mainstreet Survey.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is a unique index covering 10 regional states, focusing on approximately 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300. The index provides the most current real-time analysis of the rural economy. It is compiled at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

North Dakota’s Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) for June advanced to 56.8 from May’s 54.8. The state’s farmland-price index climbed to 57.9 from 54.8 in May. The state’s new-hiring index rose to 64.3 from 62.5 in May.

The index is on a scale of 0 to 100, with 50 representing neutral growth.

According to the report, North Dakota exported $891 million of agriculture and livestock in 2022. This represented a 10.9 percent growth from the previous year. Canada was the chief destination, capturing 51.3 percent of the state’s farm exports.

For the 10-state region as a whole, bank CEOs ranked Federal Reserve rate hikes as the greatest challenge in the 12 months ahead with rising bank regulations a distant second.

More than half of bankers in the region reported that higher interest rates were impairing farm equipment purchases. Farm equipment sales declined for only the third time in the past 31 months. On average, bankers expect farm loan defaults to expand less than 1 percent over the next 12 months.

The region exported $13.3 billion of agriculture and livestock in 2022, a 26.5 percent growth from the previous year. Mexico was the chief destination, accounting for 55.2 percent of the region’s farm exports.

The 10 states surveyed in the monthly report are North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.