ND AG Wayne Stenehjem won’t seek re-election in 2022

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has decided not to seek re-election in 2022.

Stenehjem, 68, said he plans to retire from the post. He first took office in 2001 and has held the job for six terms, the longest-serving attorney general in state history.

His career in North Dakota politics has spanned over four decades, starting with his election to the House in 1976 and then another 20 years in the North Dakota Senate.

He served as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995 to 2000.

He ran for governor in 2016, but lost in the GOP primary to Doug Burgum, who went on to become governor.

Gov. Doug Burgum praised Stenehjem in a statement released after the attorney general’s announcement.

“Wayne Stenehjem is the epitome of a dedicated public servant. We are deeply grateful for his more than four decades of exemplary service to the State of North Dakota, both as a legislator and attorney general, a position he held longer than his three predecessors combined,” Burgum said. “As the state’s top law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, Wayne’s chief concern has always been the safety and well-being of North Dakota citizens, and our state is a better place because of his devoted service.”