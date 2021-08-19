Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND American Academy of Pediatrics pens letter to school boards with COVID mitigation recommendations

Top Stories

by: Pat Brink

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to all school boards in the state on Tuesday, laying out a five-point set of recommendations for schools to follow to keep students safe from COVID-19.

The letter, which was signed by more than 60 healthcare providers, says schools to maintain in-person instruction while mitigating risks, schools should follow the below recommendations:

  • Be in close communication with state and local medical experts for guidance
  • All eligible individuals should get the COVID-19 vaccine
  • All staff and all students older than 2 should wear masks
  • COVID testing must be available and accessible
  • Schools must continue to take a multi-pronged, layered approach to protect everyone and will make in-person learning safe and possible

To read the full letter, click below:

NDAAP School Board Letter 2021-22Download

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories