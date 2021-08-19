ND American Academy of Pediatrics pens letter to school boards with COVID mitigation recommendations

The North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to all school boards in the state on Tuesday, laying out a five-point set of recommendations for schools to follow to keep students safe from COVID-19.

The letter, which was signed by more than 60 healthcare providers, says schools to maintain in-person instruction while mitigating risks, schools should follow the below recommendations:

Be in close communication with state and local medical experts for guidance

All eligible individuals should get the COVID-19 vaccine

All staff and all students older than 2 should wear masks

COVID testing must be available and accessible

Schools must continue to take a multi-pronged, layered approach to protect everyone and will make in-person learning safe and possible

To read the full letter, click below: