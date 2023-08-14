(KXNET) — North Dakota is among the more popular states in which people want to live — at least, according to a recent data survey by personal financial information website WalletHub.

Using data compiled across 51 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals (among other), WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on the results.

North Dakota came in at #16 overall in the list of the top 20 preferred states. In specific categories, the state did well against the other 49:

#1 for “Economy”

#15 for “Education and Health”

#27 in “Safety”

#29 in “Affordability”

#36 in “Quality of Life”

South Dakota came in at #21 on the list of states. Minnesota was #10 and Montana ranked #19.

You can view the complete survey, along with the methodology used, here.