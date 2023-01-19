BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute, LLC and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas, Nevada, from conducting business in North Dakota.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an elderly consumer who paid $844 believing she was receiving a product that would treat macular degeneration. Although the victim never received any product, the seller claimed the transaction was for the sale of cosmetic makeup.

The business refused to cooperate with the Consumer Protection Division’s investigation, including refusing to respond to an October 26, 2022 Civil Investigative Demand issued by the Attorney General. The business also refused to make a refund to the consumer. A violation of the Attorney General’s Cease and Desist Order is subject to civil penalties up to $1,000 per violation, which would include each individual sales transaction.

“The conduct alleged against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III is alarming as is their refusal to cooperate with our investigation,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drewq Wrigley. “That lack of cooperation is irresponsible and unacceptable, and we will not tolerate additional risk of harm to our consumers.”