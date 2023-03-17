The Bank of North Dakota, the nation’s only state-owned bank. (File photo).

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Amid growing concerns over the collapse of two banks in the U.S., with one in Europe teetering on the brink of collapse, North Dakota’s state-chartered banks and credit unions are in stable, well-capitalized, sound financial condition.

That’s according to the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Lise Kruse.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Kruse said, “Community financial institutions have a relationship-based business model. With local leadership and a commitment to their customers and communities they serve, these institutions are well-equipped to continue providing financial services to North Dakota citizens. This is in direct contrast to the business model of the recently collapsed banks.”

Kruse noted North Dakota depositors are protected by the full faith and credit of the United States through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Founded in 1933, the FDIC has provided stability to North Dakota’s banking system and assurance to citizens.

Likewise, credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

No insured depositor has lost money in the history of the FDIC or the NCUA, Kruse noted.

“This is why your money is safest in the bank,” Kruse added. “Money at home can be stolen or lost due to a fire. However, money in a bank is locked and secure, and your deposits are insured up to $250,000 per account.”

To see if your money is insured, you can check out the FDIC’s insurance calculator at https://edie.fdic.gov/. Likewise, credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Since 1887, the Department of Financial Institutions has regulated North Dakota’s financial institutions, which today include state-chartered banks and credit unions, trust companies and non-depository financial institutions.