BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Child support collections have hit a record high in North Dakota.

According to North Dakota Health and Human Services, the agency’s collection rate for the current federal fiscal year reached 77 percent, or $90 million out of $116 million that was due.

The national average, by comparison, is 64 percent as of 2022, the last year such national data was available.

North Dakota ranks among the top five states with high child support collection rates.

“Reliably collecting child support in the month it is due is critical to families meeting their current needs and being self-sufficient,” said HHS Child Support Director James Fleming. “If the child support isn’t collected when due, the Child Support program will also work to collect the past-due support.”

In addition to the recent record collection rate, the statewide amount of unpaid support has been reduced to its lowest level since 2015.

Parents with questions about their case are encouraged to contact child support customer service at (701) 328-5440, toll-free at 800-231-4255, 711 (TTY) or childsupport@nd.gov

The Child Support Section serves about 67,000 children a year by helping disburse nearly $184 million in support payments to their families. The program also helps to establish paternity and child support orders, and takes enforcement action against those parents who are not supporting their children.