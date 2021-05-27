ND Corrections moves to next phase of visitation plan

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has moved into phase B of their COVID-19 visitation plan.

In Phase A, inmates were only allowed one visitor, no kids were allowed and visitors had to wear N-95 masks.

Now in Phase B, visitors can wear regular surgical mask and can bring three children.

In both phases, visitors have to take a rapid Binax test before entering.

The director of Facility Operations says the inmates played a huge factor in the decision.

“We’re sitting at almost 75 percent of all of our residents are vaccinated, so they’ve just done an amazing job to say yes we want to see our loved ones, we want to see our friends. The only way that we can continue is by them continuing to say yes we will be part of this. We will do this,” explained Colby Braun.

Visitors will also need to make appointments for visits at least 48 hours in advance.