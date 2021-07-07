ND Country Fest returns this weekend

The region’s biggest country music festival is making a comeback after being canceled last year.

Right off I-94 where the world’s largest Holstein cow Salem Sue calls home, you will find thousands of people at the ND Country Fest this weekend.

“So exciting to be here and so great to see everybody’s emotions on everything because the cabin fever in everybody is so real, where they want to get out. They want to experiences like that, they wanna enjoy country music again and make those memories with people and just be around people and just having fun,” explained Luke Shafer, the Founder of ND Country Fest.

Last year, the three-day festival had to be canceled just two weeks before guitars were supposed to start strumming, leading them to refund people’s money.

But this year, organizers say they’ve seen ticket sales increase 40 percent.

While the ND Country Fest draws in top 20 artists, it’s local bands like Brianna Helbling and the Outsiders who are excited to hit the 50-foot tall stage this weekend.

“I’m so appreciative that they keep having myself and the guys back because it means they like the product that we produce. It’s really awesome getting to put out my originals in front of you know people that are from North Dakota. People that I know, that I’ve grown up with. I love getting to play it every year,” explained Helbling.

Organizers say people are so excited that they are showing up to the campgrounds a day early in anticipation of what lies ahead.

Shafer says the ultimate goal is to become the country’s largest music festival and to bring people from all over to the center of North Dakota.