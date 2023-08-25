BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, crossing the 200 mark in the latest weekly statewide report from the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the week of August 18-24, 2023, new cases totaled 208, up 11 cases from the week before.

The last time new COVID numbers were this high was May 11, when 201 new weekly cases were reported.

North Dakota COVID cases for 2023 reached their lowest point on June 29, when only 44 weekly cases were reported.

A total of 293,053 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,936 cases were reported.

Through July 31, 2023, a total of 58 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 15 during the week, up 6 cases from the week before.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 0, down 1 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 5, up 2 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of August 18-24, 2023:

Cass County: 62

Burleigh County: 18

Ward County: 16

Grand Forks County: 15

Stark County: 10

Williams County: 9

Morton County: 8

Rolette County: 1

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.