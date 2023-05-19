BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to drop to lows not seen in two years, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of May 12-18, 2023, new cases totaled 109, down 63 cases from the week before.

North Dakota COVID cases haven’t been this low since the week of July 8, 2021, when 96 cases were reported.

A total of 291,427 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,919 cases were reported.

Through April 30, 2023, a total of 46 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 22 during the week, down 6 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 1, down 2 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 28, up 7 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of May 12-18, 2023:

Burleigh County: 31

Cass County: 16

Grand Forks County: 10

Rolette County: 7

Williams County: 6

Ward County: 5

Morton County: 2

Stark County: 2

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.