BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have been hovering above the 300 marks for several weeks in the latest weekly statewide report from the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the week of October 6-12, 2023, new cases totaled 338, down 22 cases from the week before.

North Dakota COVID cases for 2023 reached their lowest point on June 29, when only 44 weekly cases were reported.

A total of 295,341 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,935 cases were reported.

Through September 30, 2023, a total of 71 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 cases totaled 37 during the week, up 6 from the week before.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 0, down 3 from the previous week.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 17, up 7 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of October 6-12, 2023:

Cass County: 68

Burleigh County: 44

Grand Forks County: 37

Williams County: 26

Ward County: 21

Stark County: 13

Morton County: 11

Rolette County: 3

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.