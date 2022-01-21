ND COVID daily active positives hit record high at 10,860. 6 deaths, 2,695 new cases of COVID-19 also reported

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 2,695 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 208,000.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,860 as of January 20, up 1,335 cases from January 19, and the highest daily actives total since COVID tracking began in March 2020.

The number surpasses the previous record positive peak on November 13, 2020, of 10,447. They declined from that peak to a low of 189 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, again peaking January 20 at 10,860.

Of the 2,695 new positives on January 20:

719 were in Cass County

337 were in Burleigh County

277 were in Grand Forks County

257 were in Ward County

132 were in Stark County

111 were in Williams County

104 were in Morton County

6 new deaths were reported on January 20. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,067 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 26 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 195,073 people are considered recovered from the 208,000 positive cases, an increase of 1,397 people from January 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 20 (1,397) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (2,695).

Hospitalizations

166 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 20, down 4 from January 19. A total of 7,277 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 20, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 396,189. A total of 33,985 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 784 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 20, there have been 6,352 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 77 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.