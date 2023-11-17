BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakotans infected with the COVID virus have hit the 750 mark, more than doubling the number of officially reported cases four weeks ago.

Since the week of October 20-26, when 387 cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID infections have been slowly creeping upward to 750, the most recent number for the week of November 10-16.

That’s up 131 cases from the previous week of November 3-9.

Statewide COVID numbers haven’t been this high since the week of March 2, when 714 cases were reported.

North Dakota COVID cases for 2023 reached their lowest point during the week of June 22, when only 44 cases were reported.

A total of 298,049 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,932 cases were reported.

Through October 31, 2023, a total of 80 people have died in North Dakota where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. A total of 306 people died in 2022 where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online. The data reported is provisional, meaning the numbers are not yet considered official and may change.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 cases totaled 44 during the week, up 6 from the week before.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 0, down 3 from the previous week.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 13, down 6 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of November 10-16, 2023:

Cass County: 130

Burleigh County: 119

Grand Forks County: 74

Ward County: 59

Stark County: 56

Williams County: 46

Morton County: 37

Rolette County: 25

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

