ND Department of Ag awarding nearly $5 million in grants

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly $5 million to help grow the bioscience industry in North Dakota.

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that a number of applicants are receiving grants for various types of research, including antibody products and over-the-counter strep testing.

Goehring said, “These grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.”

The applications were reviewed by Goehring, a representative from the Bioscience Association of North Dakota, and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The grants given out ranged from $1.4 million going to Genovac Antibody Discovery to $100,000 going to WoundExam Corporation.