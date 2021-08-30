ND Department of Ag awarding nearly $5 million in grants

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly $5 million to help grow the bioscience industry in North Dakota.

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that a number of applicants are receiving grants for various types of research, including antibody products and over-the-counter strep testing.

Goehring said, “These grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.”

The applications were reviewed by Goehring, a representative from the Bioscience Association of North Dakota, and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The grants given out ranged from $1.4 million going to Genovac Antibody Discovery to $100,000 going to WoundExam Corporation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories