BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce (NDOC) has announced that they will be playing a major role in the creation of the North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office (ECCO) — an office where both industry experts and ND’s main energy groups to collaborate on advancing the state’s energy goals.

Throughout this new office, information correlating to industry leadership will be shared that aims to help increase our state’s gross domestic product (GDP) and maximize federal incentives with the help of energy powerhouses from across ND — as well as attract more energy powerhouses outside of it.

“North Dakota’s policy on innovation over-regulation is key to attracting business to the state,” Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said in a press release. “This policy creates one of the most business-friendly atmospheres in the country, allowing businesses to achieve success. The Energy and Economic Coordination Office will further enhance this policy by leveraging the abundant energy resources and expertise in the state.”

According to a joint statement made by the ECCO’s collaborators, the office will focus on five major pillars of aiding the energy workforce.

Strategic Development — Ensuring all energy policies will be actively implemented in ND, with consideration being given to economic growth, affordability, and sustainability.

— Ensuring all energy policies will be actively implemented in ND, with consideration being given to economic growth, affordability, and sustainability. Public Education — Frequently providing educational opportunities on existing, new, and emerging energy opportunities and initiatives in the state.

— Frequently providing educational opportunities on existing, new, and emerging energy opportunities and initiatives in the state. Innovative Policy — The creation and implementation of strong new policies that ensure North Dakota’s ‘innovation over regulation’ idea ensures continued growth in the state.

The creation and implementation of strong new policies that ensure North Dakota’s ‘innovation over regulation’ idea ensures continued growth in the state. Workforce Identification — Training of state workers and attraction of new energy workers in the state will be a primary goal of the ECCO in the hopes of ensuring North Dakota has a long-term, world-class workforce.

Training of state workers and attraction of new energy workers in the state will be a primary goal of the ECCO in the hopes of ensuring North Dakota has a long-term, world-class workforce. Environmental Stewardship — The organization will work to pursue a clean, healthy environment in North Dakota while balancing our energy needs. The governor’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 and its relation to positive economic development will be monitored and properly managed.

“This is an exciting addition to Commerce,” Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director Rich Garman stated in the release. “We are incredibly blessed in North Dakota with our natural geology and energy abundance. The Energy and Economic Coordination Office will focus on working with all the energy experts in the state to attract and secure major projects. Additionally, there is an incredible amount of federal funding available to encourage innovation in the energy sector.”

Collaborating entities that will be lending their support to and representing the ECCO include the NDDOC, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, the ND Transmission Authority, the ND Department of Mineral Resources, the ND University System, the UND Energy and Environmental Research Center, EmPower ND, the ND Petroleum Council, and the Lignite Energy Council.

“The North Dakota Transmission Authority looks forward to working with Commerce as they implement the Energy and Economic Coordination Office,” North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said in the same public statement. “There are many businesses that are anxious to come to North Dakota. The current state offices are working closely with each other to meet the needs of the interested parties, but a leading coordinating role from Commerce will improve the cohesiveness of that effort.”

“I’m glad to see Commerce focusing time and talent on facilitating value-added energy opportunities in our state,” North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness continued. “The energy industry is getting more complex, and if North Dakota is going to continue to be an energy powerhouse, our state must remain business-friendly to ensure companies can be successful.”

It’s the collaborating groups’ hope that this new office will not only help energy companies here in North Dakota, but also aid other energy companies who may be interested in moving to our state. Hopefully, they reason, this will permit ND to remain a powerhouse in the energy industry… and an ever-growing one at that.

For more information on the ECCO, visit the NDDOC’s website.