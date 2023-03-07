(KXNET) — Drug overdose deaths were reportedly up 9 percent in North Dakota in 2022, compared to 2021 figures.

The 142 overdose deaths reported in 2022 ranked North Dakota at #15 among states with drug overdose increases.

The numbers were compiled by insurance comparison website QuoteWizard.

Among the states, 13 reported lower overdose deaths in 2022 compared to 2021, and 2 had no change.

A total of 35 states, including North Dakota, reported increases in 2022.

According to the data, U.S. overdoses as a whole have gone up more than 50 percent since 2019, with opioids accounting for nearly 70 percent of overdose deaths.

QuoteWizard compiled its overdose death statistics using data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data was then broken down on a state-by-state and year-over-year basis.

