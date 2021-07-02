ND Environmental Quality Department releases 2020 drinking water report

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality released its 2020 drinking water report, showing the state’s water continues to be safe and meet regulatory standards.

The annual report shows 99 percent of public water systems meet health standards set by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. It also shows the few water systems with violations, which the DEQ says have since been resolved.

Greg Wavra is the administrator of the state’s drinking water program. He says North Dakota continues to lead the country with its H2O.

“I’ve been working here 30 years, and we’ve always in region 8 been the top state for drinking water. We’re probably one of the top six in the country year in and year out, so yes it’s always been a quality program, and not only this program, but the water sector in general across the state that works hard to make this happen,” Wavra said.

Wavra says the department is also surveying the water for PFAs, or polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are chemicals that can be dangerous if they seep into groundwater.

He says so far, those chemicals have been detected in three water systems in the state, but only in trace amounts that require further testing but are considered safe. Those locations are Michigan City, Willowbank Colony, and Oakes Golf club — all of which operate using their own well.