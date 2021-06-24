ND Fast Facts 2020: Births, deaths, marriages and divorces data released

North Dakota’s Division of Vital Records has now released its 2020 data for births, deaths, marriages and divorces in the state.

This past year, COVID-19 edged out Alzheimer’s as the third leading cause of death, just behind heart disease and cancer.

The birth rate dipped from 10,447 to 10,050, and deaths increased by about 1,300.

North Dakota kept its spot, however, as the second-highest birth rate in the country, just after Utah.

State Data Center Manager Kevin Iverson says the state is on a healthy growth trajectory, with urban areas like Fargo expected to continue growing.

“In the last decade, we grew by 106,000 people, nearly 10 percent growth. That’s the greatest growth that we’ve seen since between 1900 and 1910,” Iverson said.

The most popular baby names this past year were Oliver for boys, and Olivia for girls.

