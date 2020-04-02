ND Grocers Association ask the public to follow guidelines

Gov. Doug Burgum at his daily press conference on April 2 said he’s been in contact with the North Dakota Grocers Association to discuss their work during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Grocers Association is asking North Dakota to use social distancing to help protect themselves, and workers in stores.
Some of the guidelines they’d like people to follow include:
*Use sanitizing wipes and stations as available
*Maintain 6 feet of seperation between customers and employees
*Plan your shopping trip ahead of time to limit time and exposure in the store
*Try to send only one family member at a time to shop
*Don’t hang out in a group if you see people you know
*Use store pickup and delivery when available