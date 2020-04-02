Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
ND Grocers Association ask the public to follow guidelines

Gov. Doug Burgum at his daily press conference on April 2 said he’s been in contact with the North Dakota Grocers Association to discuss their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Grocers Association is asking North Dakota to use social distancing to help protect themselves, and workers in stores.

Some of the guidelines they’d like people to follow include:

*Use sanitizing wipes and stations as available

*Maintain 6 feet of seperation between customers and employees

*Plan your shopping trip ahead of time to limit time and exposure in the store

*Try to send only one family member at a time to shop

*Don’t hang out in a group if you see people you know

*Use store pickup and delivery when available

