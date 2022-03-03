The North Dakota Department of Health is re-emphasizing to state residents two recent recalls of infant formula.

On February 17, Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary product recall of its powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

On February 28, Abbott issued a second voluntary recall for Similac PM 60/40, also manufactured at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott says the voluntary recall comes after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii, or Salmonella Newport, in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in the Michigan facility.

The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

Abbott says to find out if the product you have is included in the first recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed product.

To identify the recalled Similac PM 60/40, look for lot #27032K80 on the bottom of can or lot # 27032K800 on the side of case.

For additional information and product images, you can read Abbott’s first recall statement and its second recall statement.

You can also read the North Dakota Department of Health’s information on the recall at the department’s website.