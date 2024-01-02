BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, there’s a heavy vehicle-related crash in the state every 12 hours.

And a majority of those crashes happen during the cold weather months (October through March).

“Heavy trucks” include single unit trucks (2-axle or 3-axle), truck tractors (bobtail, semi-trailer, doubles and triples) and trucks greater than 10,000 lbs.

“In 2022, motor vehicle crashes involving heavy trucks resulted in 23 fatalities in North Dakota,” says Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “Understanding safe driving habits around heavy vehicles is the responsibility of all drivers.”

The department offers some tips for motorists to minimize accident opportunities when sharing the road with large vehicles:

Drive defensively : Pay attention to vehicle locations, traffic flow, vehicle signals and weather so you can anticipate problems and have plenty of time to react.

: Pay attention to vehicle locations, traffic flow, vehicle signals and weather so you can anticipate problems and have plenty of time to react. Avoid blind spots : Large vehicles have extensive blind spots on both sides. If you can’t see the driver’s face in their side-view mirror, they can’t see you.

: Large vehicles have extensive blind spots on both sides. If you can’t see the driver’s face in their side-view mirror, they can’t see you. Pass safely, or not at all : Large vehicles need twice the time and space to stop as smaller passenger vehicles. When changing lanes in front of large vehicles, allow one vehicle length for every 10 mph you are traveling (70 mph = 7 car lengths).

: Large vehicles need twice the time and space to stop as smaller passenger vehicles. When changing lanes in front of large vehicles, allow one vehicle length for every 10 mph you are traveling (70 mph = 7 car lengths). Pay close attention : Never cross behind a truck that’s backing up. Truck drivers don’t have a rearview mirror and therefore may not see you behind them.

: Never cross behind a truck that’s backing up. Truck drivers don’t have a rearview mirror and therefore may not see you behind them. Avoid the “squeeze play”: Truck and bus drivers sometimes need to swing wide to the left to safely make a right turn. They can’t see vehicles squeezing in between them and the curb. Watch for their turn signals and give them room to turn.

According to the state highway department, in 2022, 66 percent of heavy vehicle-related crashes were single vehicle crashes and 13 percent were rear-end crashes. Additionally, 21 percent happened at an intersection or were intersection-related, 22 percent were rollover crashes and 31 percent were speed-related.