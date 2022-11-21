BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.

According to a Facebook post on the Highway Patrol Facebook page, someone is making phone calls and sending text messages saying they are from the North Dakota Highway Patrol and then asking for money.

The patrol says they will never ask for money through a text message or phone call. They advise people who receive such calls to not provide any personal information and hang up or trash the message.

If you are unsure about a call or message you receive purporting to be from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, contact the patrol separately to ask questions.