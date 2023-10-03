BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The application window for home heating assistance in North Dakota is open again this year.

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) says people can start applying for heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) now through May 31, 2024.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program offered through the state that provides financial help with heating costs for qualifying households. The assistance amount varies based on the number of people living in the household, total household income, heat source, and other factors.

Both homeowners and renters can apply for heating assistance. However, individuals living in subsidized housing or who are receiving housing assistance with their heating costs included in their rent are not eligible for LIHEAP.

In the last year, as of Aug. 22, 2023, LIHEAP helped 14,280 qualifying North Dakota households by providing an average payment of $1,409 in assistance per household.

In addition to heating costs, LIHEAP can also help with weatherization services such as home insulation and weather stripping around doors and windows; furnace cleaning, repair or replacement; and chimney inspection and cleaning. Emergency assistance is also available to assist with fuel co-payments during unexpected financial hardships, some financial support for furnace replacements, help prevent shut offs and disconnects, and provide essential consumer goods like temporary heating or cooling devices. The aim of emergency assistance is to serve as a last-resort safety net for families in dire need.

Individuals can apply for LIHEAP and other assistance online at hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp, locally at a human service zone office, or by mail. For help applying, North Dakotans can also contact Community Options, a partner agency, toll-free at (800) 823-2417.