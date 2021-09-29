ND Human Services Department providing funding for suicide prevention

North Dakota’s Human Services Department is offering $750,000 in grants for suicide prevention efforts next month.

The funding will be divided among six awardees to provide suicide prevention and postvention strategies.

Applications are open to local governments, nonprofits, private organizations and tribal nations.

Suicide Prevention Administrator Mariah Opp says the funding will be focused on implementing new policies that connect people with resources, providing training for behavioral health professionals and offer screening programs.

“Suicide is complex, and good prevention practices really have to be comprehensive. Those three focus areas really assist in identifying people who are at risk and then connecting them to good professional help,” Opp said.

The applications for the grants will be open until Oct. 15.

For more information on applying, head here.