BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — When it comes to “attractive job opportunities,” North Dakota ranks a bit above the middle of the pack among the 50 states, according to a data survey.

Consumer financial information website WalletHub used 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunity and a healthy state economy to determine what constitutes an attractive job market.

When the data survey numbers were finalized, North Dakota came in at #20 on the list — a little above average.

While North Dakota ranks third in total job opportunities available, third in job satisfaction and second in terms of job commute time, it is also among the states where people tend to work the longest and where all other measures of work cluster near or below the middle of all the states.

Washington is at the top of the list for most attractive job opportunities while West Virginia comes in last.

You can read the complete survey, along with the methodology used, here.

WalletHub also has a list of the best cities in the U.S. to find a job. Bismarck ranks #72 out of more than 180 cities surveyed while Fargo comes in at #80. That survey can be found here.