ND in top 5 states when it comes to total fishing licenses per capita

Here’s a brand new map you might be interested in, especially as this week is “National Fishing and Boating Week.”

Based on 2021 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, North Dakota ranks fifth among the states in total paid fishing licenses issued per capita.

Only Alaska, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho rank higher.

Here’s the top 10 list. The numbers represent the number of paid fishing licenses issued per 100,000 people in the state:

Alaska – 58,683 Wyoming – 42,124 Montana – 39,408 Idaho – 29,106 North Dakota – 27,340 Minnesota – 25,267 South Dakota – 25,129 Maine – 25,101 Wisconsin – 22,358 Vermont – 18,183

A national map, put together by recreational boating website, boatsafe.com, suggests the upper mountain region states are the most active in terms of fishing, as they have the most fishing licenses per capita.