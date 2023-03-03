BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last week, we told you about some proposed changes to North Dakota’s public employee retirement system. Now, House Lawmakers voted to end the deferred compensation option in a cost-saving measure. However, they have also approved changing the PERS board, by adding two more people and including six state legislators on the board.

On Friday, Senator Dick Dever from Bismarck presented an alternative. Under his proposed Senate Bill 2164, the House and Senate would each nominate one person to serve on the board, chosen by the chamber’s majority and minority leaders.

“When you’re on the PERS board, you’re not acting as a legislator,” explains Senator Dever. “You’re acting in a fiduciary capacity on the board, and it shouldn’t be political.”

Currently, there are nine people serving on the PERS board.