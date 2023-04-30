BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On April 29, the 68th North Dakota Legislature adjourned on its 75th day. The session went over multiple pieces of major legislation addressing a large number of topics across North Dakota — ranging from tax relief, workforce, education, local infrastructure, and more. And KX has covered them all.

However, for those seeking a quick overview of what was passed in each category, we’ve got you covered, too. Here’s a list of the bills passed, changes made, and grants added in some of North Dakota’s most major areas of concern, according to a release from the House Majority Office:

Tax Relief

House Bill 1158 provided $515 million in direct tax relief, and delivering an 18% overall reduction in tax rates without increases for inflation.

Workforce

House Bill 1540 appropriated $62 million to the Department of Health and Human Services for childcare assistance programs, as well as $28 million for workforce programs from the Department of Commerce budget.

Senate Bill 2142 created an Office of Legal Immigration to support state businesses in recruiting and retraining foreign labor, including those already in the US, and further integration of immigrants into the state.

Salaries increased for all state employees, providing a 6% increase in year one of the biennium and a 4% increase in year two.

Education

Investment of nearly 2.5 billion into K-12 education, as well as increased funding towards career and technical education.

Requirement of both public and non-public schools to offer courses in computer science and cybersecurity (ND is the first state to require such classes).

Passing of several bills to support parental involvement in child education, and to ensure fairness in sports by designating K-12 and college athletic teams as exclusively based on sex assigned at birth.

Approved funding requests, including $9 million for UND’s planned national security corridor and $6.8 million for the state’s Career Builders scholarship program.

Temporary tuition freeze.

$20 million allotment to growing scholarship opportunities across the state.

Local Community Support

House Bill 1371 aimed to relax the laws around corporate farming, allowing family farms to form business structures similar to those in other states.

House Bill 1012 utilizes revenues from motor vehicle excise taxes to fund the construction of roads and bridges, proving $81 million to towns, cities, and counties.

Prairie Dog funding (from the oil extraction tax) remains intact. It is currently believed that the full $250 million from this funding will be distributed to communities around the state.

Energy

Multiple grants were provided, including the following:

$3 million to the Oil and Gas Research Fund for a pipeline leak and detection and prevention grant program.

$1.5 million to the State Energy Research Center for studies on economically feasible accumulations of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

411.3 million to the State Energy Research Center for the construction of up to two salt caverns for the development of underground energy resource storage.

$30 million to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority for grants towards projects aimed at the commercialization of defending new technologies and processes with cleaner energy production.

Veterans and Law Enforcement

Support for law enforcement through $3.5 million in “Back the Blue” legislation, to be given to local law enforcement agencies for recruitment and retention bonuses.

Expanded worker compensation and income tax relief for retired law enforcement.

Mental Health

House Bill 1138 created a court program for mental health — a treatment system that combines judicial supervision with mental health services and treatment.

Improved access to behavioral health in schools.

Proving online counseling and prescriptive authority tools for law enforcement in situations where incarceration would otherwise be the only method of resolving conflict.

Five days remain in the legislative session, should members need to be called back to address any issues that may appear. For more information about the session, visit this page on the ND Legislative Branch’s website.