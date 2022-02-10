According to the latest U.S. Census data, North Dakotans are expected to live to about 79 years of age, on average.

Not bad, overall.

But the data also shows North Dakotans lost about 6 months in life expectancy from the previous year.

And all this is from data before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The newest numbers are for the year 2019. North Dakota ranks 23rd in the nation among states with the longest life expectancy. Hawaii tops the list at 81 years on average. Mississippi is at the bottom with 75 years.

Compared to the previous year, 2018, 14 states saw decreases in their average life expectancy. North Dakota is among those 14 states. The Census report doesn’t offer any reasons why life expectancy declined in the 14 states.

The life expectancy for men in North Dakota in 76 years, based on the 2019 data. For women in the state, it is 82 years.

You can read and download the complete Census data report here.