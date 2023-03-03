BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Having a few too many and then jumping on a bicycle or a horse is something that could get you in trouble in North Dakota — but a few state lawmakers are trying to lessen that penalty with one idea.



House Bill 1506 would no longer consider a bike or a horse a vehicle when it comes to DUI laws.

That’s because lawmakers and attorneys argue riding a horse or bike while under the influence shouldn’t affect your driving privileges.

“When I have clients in that situation, a CDL holder, someone who’s required to drive for their employment, if they get a DUI, 9 times out of 10, they lose their employment,” attorney Jesse Walsted said.

The house passed the bill last month. So far, the bill penalizes anyone caught riding a horse or bike under the influence with a $20 fine.

