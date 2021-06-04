ND Medical Marijuana Advisory Board looking to fill seats

After the passing of House Bill 1359, the North Dakota Medical Advisory Board will be changing.

One of the changes is who will sit on the board. Because of the law change, the Governor’s Office is looking for applicants to fill the seats.

The current board was notified that their last day will be July 31, as changes are set to go into effect on Aug. 1.

As the people continue to sign up for medical marijuana, the board will have representation from multiple areas.

“We had a representative of a healthcare provider and a pharmacy before, as well as a legislator. So we will see some new representatives on the board. Those representing the industry of manufacturing facilities and dispensary as well as a patient that now will be represented on the board,” explained Jason Wahl, Director of the Division of Medical Marijuana.

The program is currently at over 5,500 registered qualified patients.