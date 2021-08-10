ND National Guard awaiting information after Pentagon pushes mandatory COVID vaccines

The Pentagon has laid out a plan to require COVID vaccinations for all members of the U.S. military.

The North Dakota National Guard is awaiting confirmation from their chain of command on just what comes next.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has stated that the vaccination mandate could be pushed forward if the vaccine gets FDA approval.

Without the approval, Austin would need a waiver issued by the president, who has shown his support of the vaccine.

Pentagon officials say this is another step taken to maintain military readiness.

Currently, the country is averaging slightly more than 100,000 new infections and 700,000 vaccines administered per day.