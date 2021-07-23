Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
ND Nurses Association says Sanford Health’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate may lead the way for others

The North Dakota Nurses Association president says Sanford Health mandating vaccines could lead to other health institutes in the state to follow suit.

Tessa Johnson says it was a courageous move and was expected.

She says many nurses have not disagreed, but instead have raised concerns about a possible spike with the new variant.

Johnson says as frontline workers its their jobs to help protect the vulnerable population.

“It’s so important that if the healthcare workers aren’t vaccinated, then we have to start somewhere. And so if could at least do that and we could hopefully limit that spread and at least make those symptoms lessen and save lives essentially. At the end of the day that’s the goal,” said Johnson.

She says a mandated vaccine shouldn’t be new to nurses, as they are already required to get other vaccines.

