ND organizations urging people to get tested for asbestos after the passing of HB 1207

Several North Dakota organizations are urging people to get screened for damage caused by asbestos.

North Dakota AFL-CIO along with workers and veteran unions are saying people who were possibly exposed to asbestos should receive a four-view chest X-ray by July 15.

They say to do this in light of the passing of House Bill 1207.

The bill prevents people from being able to seek legal action unless they have already received a diagnosis.

“What this law does is it moves these sick people up to the front of the line and it adds a bunch of roadblocks or hurdles for them to jump through. Makes it nearly impossible compensation for their injuries,” Landis Larson, the President of North Dakota AFL-CIO.

Asbestos products were used in North Dakota from 1940 until the ’90s in products like welding rods, pipe gaskets and sheetrock.