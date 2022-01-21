ND ranks 6th in the nation when it comes to the ‘Great Resignation’

During this recent period of people nationwide quitting their jobs at an unprecedented pace, a survey shows North Dakota ranks among the top 10 states with the highest resignation rate among workers.

According to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub, At least 4 percent of North Dakota’s workforce has resigned in recent months, putting the state at #6 among those with the highest resignation rates.

Alaska, Wyoming, Georgia, Kentucky and Montana rank higher than North Dakota.

The data survey shows North Dakota’s job resignation rate over the last 12 months is 3 percent.

The data comes from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Why the so-called “Great Resignation” wave moving through the nation?

“Many who were close to or at retirement age may have simply retired. The stock market and 401ks are way up, and it incented a lot to simply remain out of the workplace. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as this dynamic creates more mid-and entry-level openings,” said Scott Behson, professor of management at Silberman College of Business within Fairleigh Dickinson University. “Also, the pandemic and changes to immigration policy have restricted the labor pool. But a lot of what I am seeing is that so many employees are considering how they were treated by employers during the past few years and deciding to seek out more supportive workplaces- I call these Whole-Person Workplaces- that support employees and consider their work-life challenges as well as their bottom lines. Employers with good reputations are not facing nearly the staffing crunch as employers who are playing catch-up.”

