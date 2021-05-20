ND regulators approve McKenzie County pipeline project

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved a pipeline project that will send more Bakken crude to a Wyoming oil hub.

Bridger Pipeline plans to convert 27 miles of an oil-gathering pipeline into a larger transmission line in McKenzie County.

It also will add another 2.4 miles to the pipeline located east of Watford City.

Other pipelines will transport the oil to Guernsey, Wyoming, and then to market in other states.

The state Public Service Commission voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the $21 million project.

Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak says she sees it as a sign of the Bakken’s recovery following the oil downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.