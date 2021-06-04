ND rent relief program expands eligibility

For those who may be behind on rent, North Dakota’s Department of Human Services just expanded its financial assistance.

The state’s new ND Rent Help program started June 1, funded by $352 million of federal money allocated by the state legislature.

It’s meant to provide financial assistance for families who may be at risk for homelessness, as well as keep housing providers paid.

The program takes the place of the Emergency Rent Bridge program and adds onto it by increasing income eligibility to about $80,000 for a family of four depending on the county they live.

The assistance is also extended from six months to up to a year. To participate, at least one member of the household must have qualified for unemployment or have experienced a reduced income during the pandemic and be behind in rent.

“One of the things that we think the Rent Help program can do is help get people back on their feet — help make sure that their household is as stable as it can be going forward so whatever the next curveball it is that comes their way, they’re better able to meet it without having to navigate that hardship that happened over the last year,” DHS Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.

To apply for the program and learn more, head here.