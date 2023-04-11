MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This spring, the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative Foundation is doubling its efforts to improve access to food in rural communities.

The Organization is currently conducting a feasibility study in order to consider the benefits of a new nonprofit warehouse system, which would provide space for wholesale food storage in a 75-mile radius around Minot. The information gained as a result of this study will be used to engage and appeal to partners in the development of this system — including food banks, local producers, and grocery stores.

The Foundation’s concerns regarding the need for such a warehouse have emerged as the overall numbers of rural grocery stores in North Dakota see a decline — particularly as a result of the need to compete with large franchised groceries and big-budget box stores.

“North Dakota is really lacking in warehouse capacity, especially in rural areas. Warehouses tend to be one of the most ignored elements of infrastructure and logistics, but they are fundamentally important,” says Rural Development Director of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives Lori Capouch in a press release. “Our overall goal is to help rural businesses improve sales volume, attain lower wholesale prices, and gain greater access to suppliers. A successful warehousing system could enhance access to quality products and improve variety for people living in rural areas, and create a distribution channel for locally produced foods.”

The study began on April 1st. Representatives from Crossroads Community Advisors have begun contacting entities that purchase wholesale foods or produce local food in order to gather information regarding the development of the warehouse and concerns they may have. All results will be presented collectively, and individual data will remain confidential.

Those that purchase wholesale foods or local food producers who wish to participate in the study are asked to get in contact with Neil Doty at 701-238-6169.