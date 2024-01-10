BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — ND Sober Ride was apparently the program of choice of many to get home safely after a night out during the 2023 holiday season.

According to numbers compiled by the program, a total of 281 rides were given from Dec. 19, 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024 — an increase of 122 rides, or a 76 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

“Opting to use ND Sober Ride as your sober driver not only ensures you get home safely, but it also actively contributes to the collective goal of Vision Zero by eliminating the risks associated with impaired driving,” said North Dakota Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon.

The rides are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lwahlman@nd.gov.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.