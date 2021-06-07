ND State Capitol grounds undergoing renovations

The North Dakota State Capitol grounds are getting some upgrades.

KX News went behind the scenes of the changes people can expect to see.

With the closing of the 2019 biennium, there are projects happening all over the Capitol grounds, from replacing concrete at the East and West entrance to replacing curbs around the mall and repaving roads.

“These projects we couldn’t start after the legislative session ended. So that we would have enough other areas so people could enter the Capitol. And of course, all visitors come in the South entrance but those projects will close those entrances for a couple weeks,” explained John Boyle, the director of facility management from the Office of Management and Budget.

Out of the $400,000 budget, $150,000 of those dollars will go toward changes in the public space of the Governors’ Mansion.

“We are taking advantage of that now and adding a few things into the public space that would help with soundproofing, sound dampening. When you get a lot of people in here it can get pretty noisy,” explained Chuck Murphy, the North Dakota Governors’ Residence Manager.

State Capitol staff have three weeks to complete these projects before beginning the 2021 biennium projects on July 1.

“Part of that is the deficiencies that we need to correct in the Capitol, legislative, judicial wing in the tower,” explained Boyle.

Going into the next biennium, one of the key projects will be ADA changes and enhancements around Capitol grounds.

“We’re going to be meeting with legislative council to provide them with options on how to address each one of the issues because it will affect the way things look on the ground floor, the first floor of the Capitol,” explained Boyle.

This biennium, the office of Management and Budget will receive $750,000 for project through 2023.

The funds for the Capitol projects come directly from a Capitol Building Trust Fund.