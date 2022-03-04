The North Dakota State Fair released its entertainment line-up for the 2022 event on Friday.

The Grandstand shows include country artists Cody Johnson on July 23, Elvie Shane on July 24, Will Banister on July 27, Old Dominion on July 28 and Sam Hunt on July 30.

Single ticket concerts include Kid Rock and Night Ranger on July 22, and Koe Wetzel and Nelly on July 29.

People can also get tickets for the demolition derby, the ranch rodeo championship and the MHA Nation Indian horse relay races.

The general manager of the fair says she and her colleagues are thrilled to be able to bring this entertainment to the fair.

“Our whole staff is so excited ’cause we’ve got a great lineup this year. And many different kinds. You know Nelly is on there, and Koe Wetzel, and Sam Hunt. They come from all different areas so yes, lots of people are excited,” said Renae Korslien.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on March 24.

The fair runs July 22-30 in Minot.