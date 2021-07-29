ND State Fair offers several inside events to help beat the heat

There are many things to see and do outside at the North Dakota State Fair, but there are some other options if you’re looking to beat the heat.

There are several air-conditioned buildings across the fairgrounds. The main one is the State Fair Center building, where animal shows run throughout the day. In addition to 4-H and FFA exhibits in the building, there are many vendors fairgoers can check out.

“All of this area is filled with 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits so come on in here cool off if you are warm,” Renae Korslien, General Manager of State Fair, said. “We also have three commercial buildings that are all air-conditioned they have about 100 vendors in each one.”

Korslien said despite this year’s drought, she’s thrilled to still get to showcase all of the 4-H and FFA exhibits.