BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a former Bismarck police sergeant didn’t make a valid claim for defamation by Burleigh County’s top prosecutor.

The high court, which recently upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the claim, said Robyn Krile failed to show that State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when she submitted certain documents related to Krile’s professional conduct to law enforcement agencies and Krile’s prospective employers.

Lawyer said she believed Krile had made false statements as an officer and that the state’s attorney’s office would no longer use Krile as a witness. Krile was later fired. She is now the police chief in Lincoln.